Brock Lesnar Defeats Big E, Lashley, Rollins, Owens; Wins WWE Title at Day 1 2022

Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1 on Saturday to win the WWE Championship.

It was an action-packed, fast-paced match to start:

It included Lashley spearing Lesnar through the barricade:

Lashley was on the receiving end of some punishment from Big E:

And Kevin Owens landed the frog splash on Lesnar:

However, Lesnar got the last laugh, delivering F5s to Owens, Rollins and Big E.

The final part of the match began when Lashley hit Lesnar with a spear:



Lashley then put the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but it was broken up.

Big E then dropped in and hit the Big Ending on Lashley. He tried to do the same to Lesnar, but it was reversed into another F5. Lesnar then pinned the ex-champ to take the belt.

With the win, The Beast Incarnate is now a six-time WWE champion and nine-time world champion overall in WWE, making him one of the most decorated Superstars of all time.

Big E, Rollins, Owens and Lashley have been at odds on Raw for the past several weeks, but a new wrinkle was thrown into the equation just hours before the start of the Day 1 pay-per-view.

With Universal champion Roman Reigns announcing he tested positive for COVID-19, his title match against Lesnar was canceled. That resulted in WWE adding Lesnar to the WWE Championship match to make it a Fatal 5-Way.

Saturday's match was initially supposed to be a singles bout between Big E and Rollins, as The Visionary won a ladder match that also included Owens, Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE title.

Big E wasn't fully focused on Rollins at first since he had to face Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series in November, but The Visionary made his presence felt by attacking the titleholder on multiple occasions.

While Big E was dealing with Rollins, KO entered the fray as well. E and Owens had a friendly singles match on Raw, which the champion won, but there was some controversy involved.

Rollins interfered, and it seemed as though Owens tried to take advantage. The titleholder was suspicious of KO's true intentions and hit him with a Big Ending during the aftermath.

That situation led to a match between Rollins and Owens on Raw, which the former won by count-out. Frustrated by how the bout transpired, KO attacked Big E afterward and officially turned heel.

It was clear at that point that WWE was positioning Owens to potentially get involved in the WWE Championship picture, and that was cemented on the Nov. 29 episode of Raw.

The Prizefighter faced Big E in a non-title match in the main event, and after KO lobbied for it, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville agreed that he would be added to the title match at Day 1 if he could beat Big E.

Rollins was on commentary for the match and KO antagonized him throughout to the point that The Visionary attacked him, handing Owens the win by disqualification.

That resulted in the Day 1 title match officially getting changed to a Triple Threat, and it put Big E's run as WWE champion in danger.

As if that wasn't bad enough for Big E, Lashley attacked all three participants in the Day 1 WWE title match on a subsequent episode of Raw and attempted to get himself inserted into the match.

Pearce and Deville agreed, but only if he could beat Owens, Rollins and Big E in three separate singles matches later the same night, and The All Mighty did precisely that.

Even more star power was added to the match later in the form of Lesnar, making it one of the most stacked WWE title matches in recent memory.

Lesnar prevailed despite being a late addition, and it now appears as though he will be a member of the Raw roster moving forward rather than SmackDown.

