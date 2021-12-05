Giants' Mike Glennon Suffered Concussion in Week 13 Loss to Dolphins

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Giants confirmed Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Glennon finished 23-of-44 for 187 yards and one interception while filling in for an injured Daniel Jones.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jones' neck injury could keep him out for multiple weeks. As Glennon was still being evaluated, Giants head coach Joe Judge initially said the 31-year-old would remain the starter for the time being.

Now, New York might be looking at a new starting QB for the third straight week. The team is back in action Dec. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Jones potentially unavailable and Glennon's status in flux, the Giants may have little choice but to add another quarterback to their active roster. They have one signal-caller (Brian Lewerke) on their practice squad.

Absent a notable outside acquisition, Jake Fromm appears to be a week out from his first NFL start.

New York signed Fromm, a fifth-round draft pick in 2020, from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad on Wednesday. The 6'2" passer went 21-of-36 for 172 yards in three preseason appearances for Buffalo.

At 4-8, the Giants are last in the NFC East and will fall two games behind the Washington Football Team in the wild-card race if Washington beats the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York still has a route into the postseason but can ill afford to lose further ground. Coming through with a victory in Week 14 would be difficult if the offense is counting on Fromm under center.