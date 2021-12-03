LSU's Shareef O'Neal Says He's Not 'Fully Cleared' for Return After Latest Scans

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LSU power forward Shareef O'Neal tweeted Friday that he has not been fully cleared to return from a stress fracture in his foot but that he'll be back soon.

O'Neal revealed earlier in the week that he was set to receive scans on his injured foot, which forced him to miss the final 12 games of last season.

O'Neal's father is Basketball Hall of Famer and former LSU star center Shaquille O'Neal.

The younger big man has persevered through numerous ailments to keep his basketball career alive. He started his college career at UCLA, and it was discovered that he had a right anomalous coronary artery that required open-heart surgery.

O'Neal ended up playing 13 games for UCLA in 2019-20. He then transferred to LSU and averaged 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game (10 appearances) last year.

He was rated as a 4-star power forward on 247Sports' composite list of the top class-of-2018 basketball prospects. Of note, O'Neal also ranked 41st overall and eighth among power forwards.

Hopefully O'Neal is cleared soon and able to showcase the talent that made him one of the more highly touted big men in his class. The 6'10", 220-pound big man would join an LSU team that has started 8-0.