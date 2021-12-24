ESPN: Giannis Clears COVID Protocols; Will Decide If He Plays for Bucks vs. Celtics

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and will test himself before deciding whether to play in the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported Antetokounmpo is set to return to the floor Friday to test himself out.

Antetokounmpo has been Milwaukee's best player over the last several seasons and was in the midst of another successful campaign before being placed into health and safety protocols.

The 26-year-old had been pretty durable during his first five NBA seasons, sitting out only 17 combined games over that stretch. However, he's missed more time in the last few seasons due to minor injuries.

Antetokounmpo already missed a few games this season prior to landing in health and safety protocols. He sat out Nov. 12 against the Celtics due to an ankle injury.

When the two-time MVP is sidelined, the Bucks rely more heavily on Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. However, Portis is also in the league's health and safety protocols at the moment.

The Bucks are 21-13 this season, third place in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo is a big reason why they're the defending NBA champions, so they can only hope to get him back for their Christmas Day showdown against Boston.