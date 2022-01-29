Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ruled Out Through All-Star Break With Ankle Injury

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to miss at least three weeks with an ankle injury.

The Thunder announced on Saturday that Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a sprained right ankle that will keep him out through at least the All-Star break and he will be reevaluated in mid-February.

The injury occurred in the second half of Friday's 113-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He rolled his ankle on a drive to the basket and didn't return to the game.

NBA All-Star weekend will be held in Cleveland from Feb. 18 to 20.

Gilgeous-Alexander has improved each year since being drafted 11th overall in 2018. He posted some of the best per-game averages of his career in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging a career-high 23.7 points and 5.9 assists in addition to 4.7 rebounds. He also shot 50.8 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

However, the 23-year-old was also limited to just 35 games last season due to a foot injury. He had been pretty durable before then, appearing in at least 70 games through each of his first two seasons in the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander has played a significant role for the Thunder this season, averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

When the Kentucky product is unable to suit up, Ty Jerome, Tre Mann and Theo Maledon see time running the Oklahoma City offense.

The Thunder are 14-34 this season and in 14th place in the Western Conference. With Oklahoma City currently in a rebuilding phase, even having Gilgeous-Alexander in or out of the lineup doesn't necessarily do much for its playoff chances.