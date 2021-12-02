5-Star RB Raleek Brown Flips Commitment from Oklahoma to USC After Lincoln Riley Hire

Set Number: X163587 TK1

Five-star running back Raleek Brown has committed to USC, the class of 2022 recruit announced Thursday.

Brown was previously committed to Oklahoma but decommitted following the announcement that Lincoln Riley had left Norman and become the head coach at USC.

Brown had been committed to the Sooners since February but announced his decision to decommit from the program on Wednesday. It's assumed his decision to do so was related to Riley's departure.

Before Riley was hired as head coach of the Trojans on Sunday, Brown told ESPN later that day that the coach's decision would impact his recruitment.

"That changes everything," he said. "I had a good relationship with all [the Oklahoma coaches], so that will really change everything."

The 5'8", 185-pound running back is the 34th-ranked prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rating. He's also the second-ranked running back behind Emmanuel Henderson, an Alabama commit, and the second-ranked player out of California behind uncommitted cornerback Domani Jackson.

Brown is the second 5-star to commit to the Trojans this week, joining 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson, who was also previously committed to Oklahoma. The California resident announced his decommitment from the Sooners on Sunday.

In addition to Brown and Nelson, Oklahoma has also lost commitments from 2023 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss (No. 10 in 247Sports' composite rating) and 2023 4-star running back Treyaun Webb (No. 109 in 247Sports' composite rating) over the last week.

Riley had been head coach of the Sooners since 2017 and compiled a 55-10 record in his five seasons. Oklahoma won the Big 12 in his first four seasons as head coach, and he also led the team to three College Football Playoff appearances.

During his introductory USC press conference on Monday, Riley told everyone that the school "is going to be the mecca of college football." With commitments from several 5-star players, he is well on his way to making that statement a reality.