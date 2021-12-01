UFC President Dana White Reveals His Entire Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

UFC President Dana White revealed he and his entire family tested positive for COVID-19 after gathering in Maine for Thanksgiving.

"We just went up to my place in Maine, and for Thanksgiving, it's tradition we go up there and somebody had it, and we get back and we all tested positive for COVID," White said on The Jim Rome Podcast (h/t Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie). "Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too."

White said he is fully vaccinated and in isolation after experiencing mild symptoms, including the temporary loss of his sense of taste and smell.

The UFC president also said he is "doing the protocol" and staying away from people until he tests negative.

"I hope [I can attend Saturday's UFC on ESPN 31 event]," he said. "If I test negative then I will absolutely, positively be there. I'm going to do the exact protocol that's supposed to be done and make sure that I'm clean and can go around and be around people again."

UFC on ESPN 31 is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas and will pit Rob Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) against Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) in the main event in the bantamweight division.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Font is riding a four-fight winning streak at bantamweight, while Aldo is a two-time UFC featherweight titleholder.