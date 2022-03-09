Devin Booker Will Play for Suns vs. Heat After Missing 4 Games in COVID-19 Protocols

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Devin Booker will return to the Phoenix Suns lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.

He had missed Phoenix's last four games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Suns went 3-1.

Booker also missed time with a hamstring injury in December.

The Suns are far more dangerous when he is on the floor. The University of Kentucky product is a three-time All-Star who helped lead Phoenix to the NBA Finals last season as a clutch performer who makes up half of one of the best backcourts in the league alongside Chris Paul.

Booker entered the 2021-22 campaign having averaged better than 25 points per game in each of the last three seasons and has posted 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists behind 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent shooting from three-point range this season.

The 25-year-old can shoot from the outside or attack the lane off the bounce, making him all the more difficult for opponents to guard. Getting him back is huge for the Suns as they continue to go without Paul as he recovers from a thumb injury.