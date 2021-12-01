Woj: Suns' Devin Booker Expected to Miss 'a Few Games' with Hamstring Injury

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker is expected to miss "a few games" for the Phoenix Suns because of a left hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added the Suns don't believe the injury to be serious, but the team wants to take extra precautions at a relatively early stage in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Booker was limited to 15 minutes in Tuesday's 104-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist.

The 25-year-old is vital toward Phoenix's hopes of returning to the NBA Finals. The shooting guard is averaging 23.2 points per game this year (15th in the league) and shooting a career-high 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.

But the defending Western Conference champions shouldn't be in dire straits with Booker out of the lineup for a brief stretch. They ran their winning streak to 17 games with Tuesday's result and are now own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Warriors to claim the No. 1 spot in the West at 18-3.

The Utah Jazz are third in the conference and four games back the Suns, who have a seven-game cushion on the fourth- through eighth-place teams in the West.

In Booker's absence, Phoenix may need Deandre Ayton (16.0 PPG) and Mikal Bridges (12.4 PPG) to shoulder bigger loads on offense. Landry Shamet, his likely replacement at shooting guard who is averaging 7.3 points per game, will need to step up as well.