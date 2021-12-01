Big Ten/ACC Challenge 2021: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge got into full swing on Tuesday with a six-game slate.

After the Big Ten took a 2-0 lead with wins by Illinois and Iowa on Monday, Minnesota and No. 2 Purdue followed up with early victories. Syracuse was able to get the ACC on the board with a double-overtime win over Indiana. Rutgers and Wake Forest added wins for their respective sides.

But in the marquee matchup of the night, Ohio State took down No. 1 Duke to give the Big Ten a 6-2 lead heading into Wednesday. The Blue Devils' loss opens the door for the Boilermakers to take the No. 1 spot in next week's rankings.

Here's a look at the action from Tuesday.

Tuesday's Schedule/Results

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Minnesota def. Pitt, 54-53

Syracuse def. Indiana, 112-110 in 2OT

No. 2 Purdue def. Florida State, 93-65

Rutgers def. Clemson, 74-64

Wake Forest def. Northwestern, 77-73 in OT

Ohio State def. No. 1 Duke, 71-66

Tuesday's Top Performers

Jamison Battle, F, Minnesota: 16 points, 7 rebounds

John Hugley, F, Pitt: 25 points, 14 rebounds

Buddy Boeheim, G, Syracuse: 27 points, 8 assists, 5 steals

Jimmy Boeheim, F, Syracuse: 26 points

Joseph Girard III, G, Syracuse: 22 points

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana: 31 points, 16 rebounds

Miller Kopp, F, Indiana: 28 points

Parker Stewart, G, Indiana: 20 points

Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue: 18 points

Caleb Mills, G, Florida State: 22 points

Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers: 23 points, 9 rebounds

David Collins, G, Clemson: 18 points, 10 rebounds

Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest: 21 points, 8 rebounds

Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest: 21 points, 7 rebounds

Pete Nance, F, Northwestern: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks

Zed Key, F, Ohio State: 20 points

EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State: 14 points, 14 rebounds

Wendell Moore Jr., F, Duke: 17 points, 8 rebounds

Wednesday's Schedule

Louisville at No. 22 Michigan State, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 24 Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 23 Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Tuesday Recap

Minnesota 54, Pitt 53

The Golden Gophers looked to be on their way to their first loss of the season, but Luke Loewe's tip-in with 2.4 seconds left gave Minnesota a dramatic win to move to 6-0.

It was Loewe's only basket of the game to help continue Minnesota's surprising start to the season.

Pitt fell to 2-5 after its third straight loss. The Panthers wasted a 25-point, 14-rebound performance by sophomore forward John Hugley.

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2OT)

Syracuse and Indiana played the most entertaining game of the early slate. Both teams pushed each other to the brink, but it was the Orange (4-3) who came away with the win in double overtime to hand the Hoosiers their first loss of the season.

Joseph Girard III hit the game-winning free throws with 0.8 seconds left on the clock. The Orange got 53 points combined from Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim. It was Syracuse's first double-overtime win at the Carrier Dome since 1971.

Indiana (6-1) had overcome an 18-point second-half deficit. Trayce Jackson-Davis was outstanding with 31 points and 16 rebounds. It was the highest-scoring game in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history.

No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65

The Boilermakers (7-0) had no issues handling a Seminoles team that entered the game with a 5-1 record. Purdue's prowess on both ends of the floor was on full display as it held Florida State to its lowest point total since the third game of the season. The Boilermakers also shot 59.3 percent from the field in the victory, their seventh straight game shooting above 50 percent.

Caleb Mills had a team-high 22 points for the Seminoles (5-2). Purdue now has impressive wins over Villanova, North Carolina and Florida State.

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

The Scarlett Knights got a much-needed win, topping Clemson to end a three-game losing streak. Ron Harper Jr. powered Rutgers to victory with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Rutgers (4-3) is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years last season. Tuesday's win could be a catalyst to turning the season around.

Clemson (5-3) was led by David Collins' 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 (OT)

Northwestern was hoping to earn a signature win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but fell short in overtime to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons outscored the Wildcats 13-9 in the extra frame. Wake Forest (7-1) got 21 points apiece from Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia.

Pete Nance had a team-high 15 points for Northwestern (5-2), which will begin its conference slate on Sunday against Maryland.

Ohio State 71, Duke 66

The Buckeyes stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to take down the No. 1 team in the country. Ohio State (5-2) outscored Duke 41-23 in the second half. Zed Key led the way with 20 points while E.J. Liddell had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Blue Devils' time as the No. 1 team will last just one week after Tuesday's loss. Wendell Moore Jr. had a team-high 17 points. Duke's talented freshman Paolo Banchero was held to 14 points on 4-for-14 shooting. No other player scored in double figures for the Blue Devils (7-1).