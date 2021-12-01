X

    Big Ten/ACC Challenge 2021: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

    Doric SamDecember 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    The Big Ten/ACC Challenge got into full swing on Tuesday with a six-game slate.

    After the Big Ten took a 2-0 lead with wins by Illinois and Iowa on Monday, Minnesota and No. 2 Purdue followed up with early victories. Syracuse was able to get the ACC on the board with a double-overtime win over Indiana. Rutgers and Wake Forest added wins for their respective sides.

    But in the marquee matchup of the night, Ohio State took down No. 1 Duke to give the Big Ten a 6-2 lead heading into Wednesday. The Blue Devils' loss opens the door for the Boilermakers to take the No. 1 spot in next week's rankings.

    Here's a look at the action from Tuesday.

    Tuesday's Schedule/Results

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Minnesota def. Pitt, 54-53

    Syracuse def. Indiana, 112-110 in 2OT

    No. 2 Purdue def. Florida State, 93-65

    Rutgers def. Clemson, 74-64

    Wake Forest def. Northwestern, 77-73 in OT

    Ohio State def. No. 1 Duke, 71-66

    Tuesday's Top Performers

    Jamison Battle, F, Minnesota: 16 points, 7 rebounds

    John Hugley, F, Pitt: 25 points, 14 rebounds

    Buddy Boeheim, G, Syracuse: 27 points, 8 assists, 5 steals

    Jimmy Boeheim, F, Syracuse: 26 points

    Joseph Girard III, G, Syracuse: 22 points

    Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana: 31 points, 16 rebounds

    Miller Kopp, F, Indiana: 28 points

    Parker Stewart, G, Indiana: 20 points

    Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue: 18 points

    Caleb Mills, G, Florida State: 22 points

    Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers: 23 points, 9 rebounds

    David Collins, G, Clemson: 18 points, 10 rebounds

    Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest: 21 points, 8 rebounds

    Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest: 21 points, 7 rebounds

    Pete Nance, F, Northwestern: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks

    Zed Key, F, Ohio State: 20 points

    EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State: 14 points, 14 rebounds

    Wendell Moore Jr., F, Duke: 17 points, 8 rebounds

    Wednesday's Schedule

    Louisville at No. 22 Michigan State, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

    Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

    Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

    No. 24 Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

    No. 23 Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

    Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

    Tuesday Recap

    Minnesota 54, Pitt 53

    The Golden Gophers looked to be on their way to their first loss of the season, but Luke Loewe's tip-in with 2.4 seconds left gave Minnesota a dramatic win to move to 6-0. 

    Barstool Bench Mob @stoolbenchmob

    MINNESOTA BEATS PITT ON THE ROAD<br> <a href="https://t.co/W6Hx8dxTia">pic.twitter.com/W6Hx8dxTia</a>

    It was Loewe's only basket of the game to help continue Minnesota's surprising start to the season.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Ben Johnson took over a Minnesota program that lost its top seven scorers from last season via the transfer portal. The Gophers' current record? 6-0. A dramatic victory one-point win at Pitt.

    Pitt fell to 2-5 after its third straight loss. The Panthers wasted a 25-point, 14-rebound performance by sophomore forward John Hugley.

    Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2OT)

    Syracuse and Indiana played the most entertaining game of the early slate. Both teams pushed each other to the brink, but it was the Orange (4-3) who came away with the win in double overtime to hand the Hoosiers their first loss of the season.

    Joseph Girard III hit the game-winning free throws with 0.8 seconds left on the clock. The Orange got 53 points combined from Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim. It was Syracuse's first double-overtime win at the Carrier Dome since 1971.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Syracuse and Indiana combined for 6 different 20-point scorers.<br><br>The last time 6 players scored 20+ points in a game between 2 major conference teams was on March 12, 2009 (6-OT game between Syracuse and UConn in the Big East Tournament). <a href="https://t.co/EVpM8VV8K7">pic.twitter.com/EVpM8VV8K7</a>

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Incredible game at the Carrier Dome between Syracuse and Indiana. Ties. Lead Changes. Everything. A gut check win for the Orange, who next have to play Florida State and Villanova back-to-back.

    Indiana (6-1) had overcome an 18-point second-half deficit. Trayce Jackson-Davis was outstanding with 31 points and 16 rebounds. It was the highest-scoring game in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history.

    No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65

    The Boilermakers (7-0) had no issues handling a Seminoles team that entered the game with a 5-1 record. Purdue's prowess on both ends of the floor was on full display as it held Florida State to its lowest point total since the third game of the season. The Boilermakers also shot 59.3 percent from the field in the victory, their seventh straight game shooting above 50 percent.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Purdue SMACKING Florida State and making a legit case for the No. 1 team in the country. <br><br>Boilermakers have it all. Terrific wing, shooters, big men, depth, chemistry, tremendous coach.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Purdue just beat a 5-1 Florida State team by 28 😳<br><br>Are the Boilermakers the best team in college hoops? <a href="https://t.co/bOFyPlwy7P">pic.twitter.com/bOFyPlwy7P</a>

    Caleb Mills had a team-high 22 points for the Seminoles (5-2). Purdue now has impressive wins over Villanova, North Carolina and Florida State.

    Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

    The Scarlett Knights got a much-needed win, topping Clemson to end a three-game losing streak. Ron Harper Jr. powered Rutgers to victory with 23 points and nine rebounds.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    R💡(ON) Harper tonight is on 🔥.<a href="https://twitter.com/__RHJR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@__RHJR</a> // <a href="https://twitter.com/RutgersMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RutgersMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/g65KXriBTh">pic.twitter.com/g65KXriBTh</a>

    Steve Politi @StevePoliti

    Ron Harper Jr. tonight. So good. He’s singlehandedly giving fans a reason to not give up.

    Rutgers (4-3) is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years last season. Tuesday's win could be a catalyst to turning the season around.

    Clemson (5-3) was led by David Collins' 18 points and 10 rebounds.

    Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 (OT)

    Northwestern was hoping to earn a signature win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but fell short in overtime to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons outscored the Wildcats 13-9 in the extra frame. Wake Forest (7-1) got 21 points apiece from Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Northwestern basketball fans are a tortured bunch. And they were tortured again tonight. Wildcats fall in OT at Wake Forest. A word to the wise: Buy stock in Jake LaRavia.

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    Northwestern is clearly improved in 2021-22, but they lose a heartbreaker in overtime to Wake Forest and will almost assuredly leave the nonconference without a Q1 win… and quite possibly not a Q2. Wildcats will have work to do in Big Ten play to play in the postseason.

    Pete Nance had a team-high 15 points for Northwestern (5-2), which will begin its conference slate on Sunday against Maryland.

    Ohio State 71, Duke 66

    The Buckeyes stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to take down the No. 1 team in the country. Ohio State (5-2) outscored Duke 41-23 in the second half. Zed Key led the way with 20 points while E.J. Liddell had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

    ESPN @espn

    E.J. LIDDELL ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️<br><br>OSU DEFEATS NO. 1 DUKE 😱 <a href="https://t.co/oUPie6PJpA">pic.twitter.com/oUPie6PJpA</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    That’s one hell of a win for Ohio State over Duke in Columbus.<br><br>Zed Key has a career night, EJ Liddell comes up big when it matters, and Cedric Russell makes huge shots. <br><br>Chris Holtmann, man. As underrated as any coach in America.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Ohio State has won 8 of its last 11 games against AP No. 1 teams, and improves to 2-0 against Duke as the AP No. 1 team (won in Dec. 1978). <a href="https://t.co/bnmS31QnPI">pic.twitter.com/bnmS31QnPI</a>

    The Blue Devils' time as the No. 1 team will last just one week after Tuesday's loss. Wendell Moore Jr. had a team-high 17 points. Duke's talented freshman Paolo Banchero was held to 14 points on 4-for-14 shooting. No other player scored in double figures for the Blue Devils (7-1).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.