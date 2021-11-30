Mets Rumors: NY Still Seeking Another SP, Hitter After Blockbuster Scherzer Contract

AP Photo/Peter Morgan

The New York Mets will reportedly stay aggressive on the free-agent market even after adding Max Scherzer.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are still targeting "another starting pitcher and one more bat."

The Mets reportedly agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with Scherzer—an MLB-record in average annual salary—and already added three hitters in Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.

New York could still use more help after finishing 77-85 last season.

The Mets have also already lost Noah Syndergaard and Javier Baez to free agency while Marcus Stroman and Michael Conforto remain unsigned.

Though the offense still has impact players including Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, the team ranked 27th in the majors in runs scored last season. A proven hitter like Kris Bryant or Kyle Schwarber could help improve the lineup going into 2022.

The rotation remains a bigger question mark, even with the projected top two of Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

Taijuan Walker earned an All-Star selection in 2021 but went 0-8 with a 7.13 ERA in the second half of the season. Carlos Carrasco is the presumed No. 4 starter even after producing a 6.04 ERA across 12 starts in an injury-filled year. Tylor Megill and David Peterson are other options in the rotation, but both have been up and down in their short careers.

The Mets could use another frontline pitcher, potentially Carlos Rodon, to help fill out the rotation.