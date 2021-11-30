European Union Wants China to Provide 'Verifiable Proof' of Peng Shuai's Safety

AP Photo/Andy Wong

The European Union wants stronger evidence from China that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe.

In a statement (h/t the Associated Press), the EU said it is requesting the Chinese government provide "verifiable proof of Peng Shuai's safety, well-being and whereabouts."

The statement also urged authorities in China to "conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation" into Shuai's allegations of sexual assault against Zhang Gaoli, former Chinese vice premier and high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party.

