    European Union Wants China to Provide 'Verifiable Proof' of Peng Shuai's Safety

    Adam WellsNovember 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Andy Wong

    The European Union wants stronger evidence from China that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe. 

    In a statement (h/t the Associated Press), the EU said it is requesting the Chinese government provide "verifiable proof of Peng Shuai's safety, well-being and whereabouts."

    The statement also urged authorities in China to "conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation" into Shuai's allegations of sexual assault against Zhang Gaoli, former Chinese vice premier and high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party. 

