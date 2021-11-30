Kyle Schwarber Rumors: Phillies, Marlins Among Teams Interested in Red Sox Free Agent

Set Number: X163840 TK1

Free-agent first baseman Kyle Schwarber is reportedly generating interest from National League East teams.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins are among the teams pursuing the veteran slugger. Schwarber ended this past season with the Boston Red Sox after he was acquired from the Washington Nationals prior to the trade deadline.

Heyman pointed out that Schwarber would be a good fit for either Philadelphia or Miami considering his success in NL East ballparks. He has 32 homers in 91 games, which Heyman says would translate to 57 homers per 162 games.

Between Washington and Boston, Schwarber put up some of the best numbers of his career in 2021. The seven-year veteran slashed .266/.374/.554 and totaled 32 home runs. He played the season on a one-year, $10 million deal and declined his half of a mutual option in 2022 to test the open market.

Schwarber developed a strong connection with Red Sox fans during his short time in Boston. His signature moment with the team came at Fenway with a solo home run early in the team's AL Wild Card win over longtime rival New York Yankees. Schwarber said in October that he would be open to returning to Boston.

"This is definitely a clubhouse that I could see myself wanting to stay in. These guys are amazing," he told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. "This is a World Series clubhouse, and I would love to hopefully see if that opportunity comes back."

Schwarber's power bat would be a good fit on many teams hoping to contend next season. The expected implementation of the universal DH for 2022 opens up his options in free agency.