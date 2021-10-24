Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason.

"It'd be pretty stupid not to think about [returning]," Schwarber told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. "My team here has been unbelievable. … If they feel like they would like to talk about [a new deal], I'd be all ears. I just think it would be stupid to 'X' someone off for no reason. Especially for a place like this, I'd be all ears."

Between Washington and Boston, Schwarber slashed .266/.374/.554 for the best numbers of his career. The seven-year veteran first baseman totaled 32 home runs this season.

Schwarber started out hot during the Red Sox's postseason run, hitting .281 with three home runs in the first eight games. But he went cold with an 0-for-12 stretch over Boston's final three losses to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

In his short time in Boston, Schwarber already became a fan favorite. He had a signature moment at Fenway with a solo home run early in the Red Sox's AL Wild Card win over their rival New York Yankees. Schwarber said he enjoyed playing in the atmosphere in Boston.

"It's been a great time. You can't ask for anything better," Schwarber said. "I just want to be myself. I like to have fun. I like to be loose and then obviously when it's time to cross lines, it's business time, but I still have fun doing it. I don't ever want to try to be something I'm not. I feel like maybe that's why people relate to me."

Schwarber played the 2021 season on a one-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Nationals. He's likely to decline an $11.5-million mutual option for 2022 to test the open market, but Schwarber made it clear that he wouldn't mind sticking around in Boston for the next few years.

"This is definitely a clubhouse that I could see myself wanting to stay in. These guys are amazing," he said. "This is a World Series clubhouse, and I would love to hopefully see if that opportunity comes back."