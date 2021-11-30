Washington Football Team Holds Off Russell Wilson, Seahawks for 3rd Straight Win

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Washington Football Team is making moves.

In a must-win game on Monday Night Football, Washington beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 behind a bruising run game and J.D. McKissic's two touchdowns.

These are teams moving in opposite directions. Seattle (3-8) has now lost six of its last seven games, while Washington has won three in a row following a Week 9 bye. Coming into Monday, neither could particularly afford a loss against a beatable opponent.

Despite that urgency—or perhaps because of it—this wasn't a pretty game. Turnovers were quickly followed by giveaways:

A blocked extra point turned into two points for the Seahawks:

And even when the Seahawks scored with just 15 seconds remaining and only needed a two-point conversion to force overtime, Russell Wilson threw an interception.

Seattle thought they had recovered the ensuing onside kick, only to be called for an illegal formation. They were unable to recover their second try. It was a sequence that perfectly illustrated just how messy this entire contest was.

Washington will come away optimistic that the playoffs are still a possibility, though McKissic leaving on a cart in the fourth quarter with an injury soured the mood slightly.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are watching their postseason dreams slip away. They can't even look forward to a top-10 pick—they owe it to the New York Jets. Add it to the growing pile of disasters for Pete Carroll's team.

Key Stats

Taylor Heinicke, WAS: 27-of-35 for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception

Antonio Gibson, WAS: 29 carries for 111 yards; seven catches for 35 yards

J.D. McKissic, WAS: Seven carries for 30 yards; five catches for 26 yards; two scores

Russell Wilson, SEA: 20-of-31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns

DK Metcalf, SEA: One catch for 13 yards on four targets

Tyler Lockett, SEA: Three catches for 97 yards

Antonio Gibson Is A Stud

Washington has established an offensive identity in its three-game winning streak, and it's on the ground. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they only rushed for 94 yards but they stuck with the ground game 34 times, with Gibson scoring twice.

And against the Carolina Panthers last week, they pounded the rock again to the tune of 190 rushing yards, with Gibson hitting 95 yards from scrimmage.

It's clear that Gibson, alongside Terry McLaurin, is going to lead the way for Washington as they look to work their way back into the playoff picture, especially if McKissic's injury keeps him sidelined going forward. Monday night was another reminder that Gibson is brimming with talent.

Washington has found a rhythm. Gibson is setting the pace.

Did The Seahawks Just Forget About DK Metcalf?

Because he wasn't so much as targeted for the first time until late in the third quarter. He didn't have a reception until one minute remained in the game. And seeing as he's Seattle's most talented offensive player not named Russell Wilson, well, that's just absurd.

Seattle has so many issues on offense. The run game is stale. The offensive line is poor. Drives seem to peter out with barely a whimper (4-of-12 on third down, 10 total first downs). Wilson hasn't looked like himself since returning from a finger injury.

But getting Metcalf touches and targets shouldn't be an issue. It generally hasn't been—he came into the game with 46 catches for 637 yards and eight touchdowns. How he completely disappeared from the game plan—or from Wilson's progressions—against a very mediocre Washington secondary is truly a mystery.

And one that the entire city of Seattle will spend the next week trying to solve through scathing newspaper columns and angry callers on talk radio.

What's Next?

Washington travels to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox). Seattle hosts their bitter divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, that same day at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS).