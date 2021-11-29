LeBron James Says This Season 'Ranks Right at the Top' of Most Challenging in Career

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a frustrating 11-11 start, with their new-look roster failing to mesh as quickly as they hoped and several players dealing with injuries over the first quarter of the season.

LeBron James, active only in 11 games this season, says the 2021-22 campaign has been one of the biggest challenges of his career, telling reporters after Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons (3:25 mark):

“[This season] ranks right at the top of any other challenge I’ve had in my career, which actually brings out the best in me, and I love that. I love trying to figure out how we can be better, get through the mud, get through adversity, and just make it sweeter on the backend. I feel like we haven’t even scratched the surface on what team we can be. We’re gonna continue to get better and better as we continue to learn each other more and more, continuing to work into our system offensively and defensively."

James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only holdovers from last season's roster, and the lack of chemistry has shown, with several players being in and out of the lineup with injuries. LeBron stressed the growing process "takes time," but the Lakers are more than 25 percent into their season and still look like a team that barely knows one another on some nights.

That is contrasted by the red-hot starts of the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, who already look like mortal locks for the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the Western Conference.

James' point on needing time for growth is valid, but time isn't something he has much of as he nears his 37th birthday. This was a roster built to win a championship this season, and they don't look the part.