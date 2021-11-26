X

    Matt Corral, No. 9 Ole Miss Top Mississippi State in 2021 Egg Bowl to Improve to 10-2

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    Ole Miss notched its first 10-win season since 2015 after beating Mississippi State 31-21 in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

    Mississippi State totaled more yards (420) than its opponent (388), which was largely a result of having to play from behind for most of the night. Ole Miss went 11-of-18 on third down and used its running game (154 yards) to great effect.

    With a 10-2 record, the ninth-ranked Rebels likely sealed a New Year's Six bowl berth by getting the better of their in-state rivals for the second year in a row.

    Notable Performers

    Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss: 26-of-34, 234 yards, one touchdown, one interception; 12 carries, 45 yards, one touchdown

    Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss: 16 carries, 60 yards; five receptions, 43 yards, one touchdown

    Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss: 14 receptions, 138 yards

    Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State: 38-of-58, 336 yards, one touchdown

    Lideatrick Griffin, WR: Mississippi State: five receptions, 77 yards

    Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State: 10 receptions, 98 yards

    Corral Closes out Regular Season on High Note

    This will be Matt Corral's final Egg Bowl after he announced he's moving on following the 2021 season.

    The rainy conditions in Starkville made it tough sledding for both offenses, and long throws were basically out of the question for the most part. Corral nevertheless found a way to make a big impact both as a passer and a runner.

    His mobility was particularly valuable on a night when head coach Lane Kiffin couldn't get his aerial attack firing. Corral's four-yard touchdown run at the 11:17 mark of the fourth quarter was a backbreaker.

    ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB

    MATT CORRAL. SPIN MOVE 🌪 <a href="https://t.co/lOUwwsbcr1">pic.twitter.com/lOUwwsbcr1</a>

    In the box score, Corral was credited with a touchdown pass. Jerrion Ealy did the hard work, though, to put the finishing touches on the Rebels' win:

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    Down and dirty. <a href="https://twitter.com/ealy_1k?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ealy_1k</a> <a href="https://t.co/zqlr5fjwVd">pic.twitter.com/zqlr5fjwVd</a>

    On defense, Sam Williams' two sacks don't accurately portray how much he affected the game. Mississippi State didn't have much of an answer for the Rebels defensive lineman.

    One of Williams' two sacks came in the third quarter as the Bulldogs were attempting to convert a fourth down:

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    SAM. WILLIAMS. <a href="https://t.co/2rtO3eAGzm">pic.twitter.com/2rtO3eAGzm</a>

    The Egg Bowl is typically where anarchy reigns supreme. The 2021 installment was pretty tame by comparison because of how much Ole Miss controlled the second half on both sides of the ball.

    Bulldogs Rue Missed Opportunities

    With less than one minute remaining in the first half, Mississippi State had a 1st-and-goal at the Ole Miss 5-yard line while trailing 10-6. It looked like the Bulldogs would head into the locker room at halftime with the lead.

    Instead, Jo'quavious Marks dropped a pair of passes on first and second down before Lideatrick Griffin failed to haul in a pass from Will Rogers in the end zone.

    Andy Kostka @afkostka

    Back-to-back drops for Mississippi State. Off the hands of Jo'quavious Marks and Lideatrick Griffin on consecutive passes. A huge let-off.<br><br>Both would've been touchdowns. Instead, a field goal attempt

    Rather than a fourth try at a touchdown, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach brought on kicker Nolan McCord, who proceeded to miss his second field goal of the half.

    Despite those setbacks, the Bulldogs were only down four points with 30 minutes to play. But the drops and McCord's miss seemed to take the air out of the team.

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    Three dropped TDs in a row and a missed FG is a justifiable And Then I Decided To Become The Joker football moment

    Jett Johnson's interception provided a jolt for Mississippi State in the fourth quarter, and Leach's squad capitalized as Rogers hit Jaden Walley for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

    But the Bulldogs were still down 11 points, 24-13, with 7:20 on the clock. Their positive momentum was short-lived with Ealy's touchdown quieting the crowd once again.

    What's Next?

    With neither Ole Miss nor Mississippi State in the SEC title game, the schools await postseason bowl bids.

