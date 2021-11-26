Josh Allen Throws 4 TD Passes as Bills Blow Out Saints in Thanksgiving Night Clash

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in concert with his team's dominant defensive effort as the Buffalo Bills rolled to a 31-6 road win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday at Caesars Superdome.

Buffalo led 24-0 after three quarters. Tight end Dawson Knox caught a seven-yard TD pass in the first quarter before adding a 24-yarder late in the third. In between, a 34-yard Tyler Bass field goal and a third-quarter touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs for five yards completed the scoring.

Allen's fourth and final touchdown pass went to running back Matt Breida, who caught a 23-yarder in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The short-handed Saints played without both top running backs, as Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II sat with knee injuries. New Orleans was also without offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder).

The remaining Saints struggled on offense, amassing just 64 yards on their first six drives (not counting a first half-ending kneeldown).

They did engineer a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Nick Vannett 11-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 24-6, but that served as the Saints' offensive apex.

The Bills ended up out-gaining the Saints 361-190 after possessing the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

The Bills unfortunately did not come out of this game unscathed as No. 1 cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter.

White's knee appeared to slightly buckle as he blanketed Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in coverage. He was initially ruled doubtful before Buffalo declared him out.

The 7-4 Bills moved into a tie for first place in the AFC East with the New England Patriots. The 5-6 Saints fell a half-game out of the NFC playoff picture behind the 5-5 San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings with the loss.

Notable Performances

Bills QB Josh Allen: 23-of-28, 260 passing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 8 carries, 43 rushing yards

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 7 catches, 74 receiving yards, 1 TD

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 3 catches, 32 receiving yards, 2 TD

Saints QB Trevor Siemian: 17-of-29, 163 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Saints RB Tony Jones Jr.: 16 carries, 27 rushing yards

Saints TE Nick Vannett: 1 catch, 11 receiving yards, 1 TD

What's Next?



The Bills will host the Patriots in a key AFC East matchup on Monday, Dec. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

The Saints will welcome the Dallas Cowboys into New Orleans on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.

