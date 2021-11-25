WWE Icon The Rock Gives His Own Truck to Navy Vet Oscar Rodriguez Before Thanksgiving

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised United States Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez on Wednesday by gifting him his own personal Ford truck.

Johnson tweeted video of the gesture, which moved Rodriguez to tears:

The Rock made a surprise appearance at a movie theater and called Rodriguez to the front, noting that he was impressed and inspired by Rodriguez's story.

In addition to being a veteran, Rodriguez is a personal trainer, a leader in his church and helps prepare meals for women who are victims of domestic violence.

Rodriguez learned Johnson had given him his truck by reading a note that The Rock left in the front seat.

An emotional Rodriguez hugged Johnson and thanked him numerous times, while Johnson thanked him for doing so much good in his community.

Johnson is among the most famous entertainers in the world after his time in professional wrestling as an eight-time WWE champion and his many blockbuster movies.

His latest hit film, Red Notice, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, began streaming on Netflix this month.