JJ Redick Talks Debate with Stephen A. Smith on If NBA Players Fear LeBron James

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former NBA guard JJ Redick expanded on his debate with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith about LeBron James, saying he "abso-f--king-lutely" feared the league's longtime gold standard.

Smith suggested Tuesday during a discussion of First Take that James isn't feared in the same way Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant were during their careers. Redick disagreed.

The longtime NBA sharpshooter, who retired in September, added to his thoughts Wednesday on his The Old Man & The Three podcast:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.