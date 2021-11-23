Nate Diaz Rips Jake Paul: 'You'd Get Smoked in a Real Fight'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz had some serious fighting words for YouTuber-turned-novelty-boxer Jake Paul on Tuesday.

The main gist? Paul has never fought an actual boxer. And Ben Askren caught some strays, too:

Those tweets followed Askren saying that he thought Paul might be a decent boxer on the Lex Fridman Podcast (h/t BJPenn.com):

"So the thing I said when I went in to fight him [Jake Paul] is maybe he's good or maybe he's not. We really have no idea to this point, you know. I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was. And so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is a chance that Jake is kind of good at this. I think what played out is he's kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he's not bad, I'll say that much."

Diaz is going to agree to disagree with that sentiment.