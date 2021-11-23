X

    Nate Diaz Rips Jake Paul: 'You'd Get Smoked in a Real Fight'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2021

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Nate Diaz had some serious fighting words for YouTuber-turned-novelty-boxer Jake Paul on Tuesday. 

    The main gist? Paul has never fought an actual boxer. And Ben Askren caught some strays, too:

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    He sucks jake <br>You’d get smoked n a real fight tho <br>You can’t really fight<br> Boxing matches with wrestlers only <br><br>Let that sink in

    Those tweets followed Askren saying that he thought Paul might be a decent boxer on the Lex Fridman Podcast (h/t BJPenn.com):

    "So the thing I said when I went in to fight him [Jake Paul] is maybe he's good or maybe he's not. We really have no idea to this point, you know. I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was. And so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is a chance that Jake is kind of good at this. I think what played out is he's kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he's not bad, I'll say that much."

    Diaz is going to agree to disagree with that sentiment. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!