Giants Legend Michael Strahan Says He'll Participate in 'Blue Origin' Space Launch

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Michael Strahan is headed to space.

The Hall of Fame defensive end-turned-Good Morning America host said Tuesday he will take part in the latest Blue Origin launch next month.

Blue Origin is the aerospace manufacturer owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. The New Shepard rocket has already launched into space this year, with Bezos and William Shatner being among the people to take to the sky.

Strahan said Bezos called him to personally invite him on the latest mission, which will also include the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to travel into space.