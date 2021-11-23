LeBron James' Suspension Costs Him $284K; Lakers Receive Credit Towards the Luxury

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

LeBron James' one-game suspension may have cost him a significant chunk of change, but it saved the Los Angeles Lakers' even more.

Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the Lakers stand to receive $532,508 in luxury tax savings for James' absence, while LeBron will lose a $284,004 game check.

James was suspended for one game for a flagrant 2 foul against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, who received a two-game suspension for attempting to fight James following the foul.

Stewart needed eight stitches to repair a cut over his eye caused by James hitting him when the two were jostling for position on a free-throw attempt.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported James attempted to contact Stewart after the game and apologize for the incident, which he said was unintentional.

The Lakers have an estimated luxury tax bill of over $45 million.