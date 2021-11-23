Duke's Paolo Banchero: We 'All Learned from' DWI-Related Charge and Have 'Moved On'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero said the team has "moved on" from an incident involving himself and teammate Michael Savarino, who was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21 on Nov. 14.

Banchero, who faces a charge of aiding and abetting impaired driving, said he didn't address the team because "they all know what happened" and want to shift the focus back to the 2021-22 season.

"We all learned from it," Banchero told reporters after scoring 28 points in Monday's 107-81 win over The Citadel. "I can't really say much about it. We learned from it and we handled it as a team. We've moved on, though. We want to get on with our season."

Savarino, the grandson of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, remains suspended from team activities following the arrest.

