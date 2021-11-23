Tom Brady, Buccaneers Blow Out Daniel Jones, Giants on MNF to End 2-Game Skid

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on track.

Tampa Bay snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 victory over the New York Giants in Monday's NFC showdown at Raymond James Stadium. Tom Brady led the way for the Buccaneers, who improved to 7-3 on the season and moved two games clear of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

It was a poor showing for the Giants, who fell to 3-7 in what is shaping up to be a disappointing campaign.

Notable Player Stats

Tom Brady, QB, TB: 30-of-46 passing for 307 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: 6 catches for 65 yards, 1 TD

Mike Evans, WR, TB: 6 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: 23-of-38 passing for 167 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: 6 carries for 25 yards; 6 catches for 31 yards

Brady and Bucs Offense Get Back on Track

It's not too often Brady goes into a game looking to shake off a poor performance, but that was the case Monday.

After all, he threw for just 220 yards in the loss to the Washington Football Team, which marked his third time in the previous four games he failed to reach the 300-yard mark. Unsurprisingly, the all-time great wasted little time putting last week behind him and found Chris Godwin on a screen pass for a touchdown on the game's opening possession.

Brady also hit Rob Gronkowski on a deep ball in the first half that helped set up a Ronald Jones II touchdown run.

While Tampa Bay built a 17-10 halftime lead, it wasn't all good news for the home team. Brady threw an interception that bounced off Mike Evans and saw his two-minute drill halted because a holding penalty nullified a long completion to Godwin.

Those mishaps proved to be nothing to worry about as the Buccaneers pulled away in the second half.

The offensive line gave Brady time to sit back in the pocket and pick New York's secondary apart in a methodical fashion by mixing in screens, spreading the ball around and finding openings in the zone. His touchdown pass to Evans in the third quarter opened up a two-score lead, which felt insurmountable given some of the Giants' overall struggles.

It is a testament to Brady's greatness that a blowout win with more than 300 passing yards could have been even better for Tampa Bay with multiple drives stalling for field goals, but the defending champions got back on track Monday.

Giants Offense Goes Missing in Loss

The Giants entered Monday's game with more momentum than they had at any point this season thanks to recent wins over the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders and the return of Saquon Barkley for the first time since Oct. 10.

That momentum quickly disappeared when the Buccaneers outgained New York by 156 yards in the first half.

Still, it was just a seven-point game at intermission thanks to a trick play when Daniel Jones found offensive tackle Andrew Thomas for a touchdown after Adoree' Jackson's interception set the visitors up with a short field.

It was a bright spot for an offense that failed to establish Barkley as an initial threat and turned the ball over on downs to start the second half after a long completion to Kyle Rudolph put them in scoring position.

Things just got worse from there for the Giants when Jones threw a terrible interception to Steve McLendon to set up a Tampa Bay field goal. Throw in multiple holding penalties and overall sloppy play, and New York made a number of mistakes that simply cannot happen to keep pace with Brady on the other side.

The game slipped out of reach by the fourth quarter even before Jones threw yet another interception, this time to Mike Edwards.

It was an ugly showing for an offense that needed a short field just to break through for its one touchdown when the game was still hanging in the balance. That type of performance isn't going to work against any team, let alone one with Brady leading the way.

What's Next?

Next up for the Giants is a divisional clash when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Buccaneers hit the road and will face the Indianapolis Colts.