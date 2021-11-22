Taysom Hill, Saints Reportedly Agree to 'Unique' Hybrid Contract Worth Up to $95M

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints love them some Taysom Hill.

The veteran quarterback and tight end has reportedly signed a four-year contract extension that could be worth up to $95 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Hill's stats from the 2021 season don't exactly leap off the page:

20 rushes for 104 yards and three scores

Four catches for 52 yards

7-of-8 for 56 passing yards and an interception

It would also be a surprise if the 31-year-old ever seized the starting quarterback position. Given four starts last season he did go 3-1, throwing for 928 yards, four scores and two interceptions while completing 72.7 percent of his passes.

But with Drew Brees retiring after the 2020 campaign, it was Jameis Winston who won the starting gig heading into this season, not Hill. And when Winston tore his ACL earlier this month, it was Trevor Siemian who took over as the starter.

Hill obviously has value in a hybrid role for the Saints. He's a solid option for the team in the red zone, as evidenced by his eight rushing touchdowns last season. But even if he never triggers the quarterback bonuses in his contract, New Orleans is still committing a lot of money to a player who fills a pretty niche role.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Suffice to say, Monday's news has led to a few raised eyebrows. The Saints are yet again committing a lot of money to Hill. It remains to be seen if that investment will pay off in a tangible way.