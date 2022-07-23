4-Star Safety Joenel Aguero Commits to Georgia over Florida, Miami, OSU, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Defensive standout Joenel Aguero has committed to Georgia.

The four-star prospect announced his selection of the Bulldogs on Saturday on CBS Sports HQ.

Aguero is rated as the 34th player overall and the third-ranked safety in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite ratings. He's also listed as the second-best prospect out of Massachusetts.

247Sports' national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn provided a scouting report on the 6'0", 195-pound safety out of St. John's Prep:

"Frame to play at 195 to 205 in college. Elite safety prospect who has receiver ability. Missed part of freshman season with ankle injury. Overwhelming physical ability in Massachusetts high school scene. Can play in the box or in coverage. Aggressive playing down hill. Excellent body control. Breaks down and changes direction. Accelerates quickly and has top gear. Shows closing speed. Plays physical. Has to continue to develop backpedal and hip flexibility to open and run deep. Needs to develop man coverage skills to cover slot. Multi-year starter at high-level Power 5 school."

Aguero has a long career ahead of him and has NFL potential if he continues developing at the same rate throughout college.

The Bulldogs have had Aguero on campus several times since June 2021, and he is also very good friends with former Georgia defensive back and 2022 Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine, who gave his team an advantage in the recruiting process:

"He's just telling me Georgia is a great school all-around education-wise and it is a great school and all that," Aguero said, per Jeff Sentell of DawgNation.com. "But then you know Kirby Smart is a defensive guy and he played safety so he kind of just loves his safeties and prioritizes them. It is kind of really good for me."

Aguero also discussed what he liked about the Bulldogs.

"The biggest thing I like about Georgia is the vibe I get from them," he said. "When I went down there, I only got that vibe from like a couple of schools. Like three really. When I was there, I was comfortable being there. It felt good being there. It kind of felt like I was meant to be there if you know what I am saying."