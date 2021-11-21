Alexander Zverev Wins 2021 ATP World Tour Finals After Beating Medvedev, Djokovic

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev has won the ATP Finals for the second time in his career after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Medvedev defeated Zverev in a thrilling three-set battle last Tuesday during the round-robin portion of the tournament in Turin, Italy. It was one of nine straight wins for the Russian at this event after winning it all last year.

Zverev broke the streak while avenging his earlier loss, finishing with eight aces on his way to an impressive victory.

The German also defeated No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic in the semifinal before finishing off No. 2 Medvedev in the final for a well-earned championship.

Sunday's match didn't feature much separation in the sets, but Zverev was nearly untouchable with his serve.

He didn't face a single break point in the match, winning 83 percent of first-serve points and 57 percent of second-serve points for a 76 percent overall success rate.

With just one double-fault in the match, he finished the entire tournament with just five double-faults despite an aggressive serve.

This success paired with his work in rallies to find winners from anywhere:

Zverev also came through with the big points when it mattered, closing out sets with ease:

It was enough to earn the straight-set win against a tough opponent with Medvedev simply unable to find many winners in defeat.

The victory closes out an incredible year for Zverev, who has gone 56-14 in 2021 with a tour-best six singles titles.

The 24-year-old is still seeking his first Grand Slam title, but he has more than proved himself as an elite player with two year-end championships and an Olympic gold medal on his resume.