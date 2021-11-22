Omos Wins Battle Royal to Celebrate The Rock at 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Omos won a 25-man Battle Royal at Survivor Series on Sunday, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut.

The 7'3" giant threw Ricochet over the top rope to cap off a dominant performance:

WWE official Sonya Deville announced the match on Friday's edition of SmackDown during a backstage segment in which she tried to console Sami Zayn over losing his spot on the SmackDown Survivor Series team.

In addition to Zayn, WWE announced major participants in the Battle Royal, including AJ Styles, Omos, Cesaro, The Street Profits and Ricochet.

The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996 under the name Rocky Maivia. At that event, he teamed with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Marc Mero and The Stalker (Barry Windham) in a four-on-four elimination match against Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Goldust and Crush.

In a sign of things to come, The Rock was the sole survivor for his team.

There had been speculation about whether The Great One would make an appearance at Survivor Series for months prior to the event. It is fair to wonder if WWE's leaning into his 25th anniversary means it has plans for him to return.

The Rock has not had a match since beating Erick Rowan in an impromptu encounter at WrestleMania 32 nearly six years ago, and he hasn't competed in an advertised match since losing to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

A match against Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest dream match available to The Rock and WWE.

Reigns and The Rock have close family ties, plus the universal champion is thriving as a top heel and has declared himself both The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table for his family.

Reigns vs. The Rock comes with a built-in storyline, and WWE's continued strong relationship with the Hollywood star suggests it could come to fruition.

For now, The Rock's legacy is being honored in other ways, and Omos received the rub by winning a Battle Royal dedicated to The Great One.

