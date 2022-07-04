5-Star OT Prospect Francis Mauigoa Commits to Miami over Alabama, USC, Florida

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Francis Mauigoa, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Monday he's committed to Miami.

Keegan Pope of On3 reported the 5-star prospect's choice.

Mauigoa has made a few stops in his high school career. He played in his native American Samoa and at Aquinas High School in California before landing with national powerhouse IMG Academy, and he's looked like an elite prospect on every step of the journey.

The 6'5", 330-pound rising star rates as the No. 9 overall player and the best offensive tackle in the class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Mauigoa also played along the defensive line in high school, but his best long-term outlook comes if he can solidify himself as a high-end left tackle in college.

"They like the way I dominate on the line. They like how ruthless and unstoppable I am on the line," he told Ryan Wright of Recruiting News Guru in February 2021 about his conversations with college coaches.

The standout two-way lineman attracted attention from top programs around the country during his recruiting process before making his college choice.

Mauigoa is a high-floor prospect because he's a strong bet to become a force at offensive tackle, but other options exist should that not work out at Miami.

He's got the size to shift inside to guard, or he could flip back to the defensive line to play tackle. He has several paths to success, and his baseline talent makes it likely that he succeeds.

It's a nice win on the recruiting trail for Mario Cristobal and the Canes, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Mauigoa earns a spot in the starting lineup early in his college career.