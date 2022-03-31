5-Star SF Mookie Cook Commits to Oregon over Gonzaga, Kentucky, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Top Class of 2023 prospect Mookie Cook is headed to the Oregon Ducks after announcing his decision Thursday.

Cook chose the Ducks and head coach Dana Altman over teams like Kentucky, Gonzaga, Arizona and others.

"I’ve been having a great relationship with coach Altman since I first got that offer in the eighth grade,” Cook told 247Sports' Eric Bossi. “Me and him have been communicating and it has been the same message since then. I also have great relationships with coach Mennenga and coach McKenna and they’ve made feel like I’m the number one guy they’ve prioritized."

Cook is considered a 5-star recruit and No. 4 overall player in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The small forward has good size for the position at 6'7", 200 pounds, while his athleticism allows him to finish inside with consistency. He also has a well-rounded offensive game that is only getting better as his career progresses.

"I play both sides of the ball, offense, and defense," Cook said a year ago, per Stock Risers. "I can facilitate, I’m very versatile at 6-foot-7, can guard any position 1-4, run the court hard, I can shoot the three as well as bring the ball up. All-around game and I’m a team player."

The athleticism gives Cook an extremely high floor as someone who can score consistently in the paint while also remaining a quality defender on the perimeter.

His play gained the attention of college coaches and led to dozens of scholarship offers, including from top programs around the country like Kansas, UCLA, Michigan and more.

He eventually decided to play for the Ducks, giving the team a player who should make an instant impact from the start of his freshman year.

Cook might not be a go-to offensive option right away, but he should fill up the stat sheet while helping on both ends of the court. It will also likely be a stepping stone before quickly moving onto the NBA draft.