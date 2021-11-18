Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Won't Meet with Him over Lyrics from 'Facts'

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Kanye West says Michael Jordan refuses to meet with him over the lyrics to his 2015 song "Facts."

"Jordan still won't meet with me," West said on Drink Champs. "I'm trying to meet with Michael Jordan. I'm like, 'Man! It's a song, man!'"

The song, which was a bonus track on The Life of Pablo, includes the chorus "Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman."

While the bars were more of a hit on Nike, which refused to give him the same ownership stake that Adidas did of his Yeezy line, Kanye probably still should have known MJ is one to hold a grudge. After all, this is the man who famously flew out the person who was chosen over him for his high school varsity team to his Hall of Fame speech.

It's also fair to point out that West's bar isn't accurate—or even particularly close. His Yeezy brand is an unquestioned success, pulling in $1.7 billion in sales last year. That's still a small speck on the apparel radar compared to Jordan Brand, which had $4.7 billion in sales during the previous fiscal year.