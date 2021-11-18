Former College Football HC Bobby Collins Dies at 88

AP Photo/RFH

Former college football head coach Bobby Collins died earlier this week, the University of Southern Mississippi announced.

He was 88.

Collins coached at Southern Miss from 1975 to 1981, posting a 48-30-2 record and leading the Golden Eagles to two bowl games. He then took over at SMU from 1982 to 1986, with the Mustangs finishing ranked his first three seasons before his tenure ended in controversy.

Collins was the coach at SMU as the NCAA investigated improper payments that would lead to the school getting the so-called death penalty. The NCAA found Collins did not pay players himself but had knowledge of the payments. His resignation after the 1986 season brought an end to his coaching career at the collegiate level.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Bobby Collins," former SMU running back Eric Dickerson wrote on Twitter. "I had the pleasure of playing for him my senior year at SMU. One of the best to do it."

Collins is a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and the Southern Miss Hall of Fame.