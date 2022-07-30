5-Star LB Anthony Hill Commits to Texas A&M Over Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, USC

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Texas A&M gained a significant boost to its 2023 recruiting class Saturday when it received a commitment from 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

The Athletic reported the defensive standout selected the Aggies over Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC.

Hill is rated as the No. 15 overall player and the top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the second-best prospect from the football-rich state of Texas.

The 6'2", 225-pound Ryan High School standout has also played running back in addition to his time leading the Raiders defense.

Ryan head coach Dave Henigan praised Hill's impact in September, per Steve Gamel of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

"He's definitely a catalyst. He's a phenom," Henigan said. "He's in even more of a leadership role than he was a year ago, and he was making plays back then. He's freakishly talented, but he's also a good kid and a hard worker. He's coachable, and you know he'll get better. He's just special."

Hill has the size and physical tools to become a high-impact, sideline-to-sideline linebacker at the college level. He's a reliable tackler and has also shown improvement in pass coverage, showing playmaking tendencies that could make him a force.

He possesses NFL upside if his development continues on its trajectory throughout his collegiate career.

Hill has shown enough in high school to believe he could make an immediate impact at the next level, but it'll likely take some time before his role as a freshman at Texas A&M is determined.

He'll eventually get his chance to shine for the Aggies, even if it doesn't happen right away. His arrival is a major in-state win on the recruiting trail for Jimbo Fisher and his staff.