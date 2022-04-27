5-Star PF GG Jackson Commits to UNC over Duke, Auburn, G League, More

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

5-star forward GG Jackson told 247Sports on Wednesday that he has committed to North Carolina.

The South Carolina resident, who attends Ridge View High School, chose the Tar Heels over Duke, South Carolina, Auburn and Georgetown. He had also been considering entering the G League.

Jackson had been heavily linked to North Carolina throughout his recruitment and spoke glowingly about UNC after his visit in October.

“It was a first for me, being in a college arena while the players were there with a crowd,” Jackson told Rivals. “It was an amazing atmosphere. I had the legend, Roy Williams, behind me; I kept looking over my shoulder, but I didn’t want to make it weird. I got to see how their players play and how I could fit into the system. They get their big guys the ball a lot; they stretch out, get the rebounds and push it up the floor.”

247Sports ranks Jackson as the No. 5 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and the second-ranked power forward. Listed at 6'9" and 210 pounds, he already has length and explosive athletic ability along with a frame that should continue filling out as he ages.

Prior to Jackson's commitment, North Carolina had the No. 8 overall recruiting class in 2023. That ranking should get a boost with, Jackson joining fellow 5-star commit Simeon Wilcher in the incoming group.