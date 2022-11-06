4-Star Guard Prospect Mikey Williams Commits to Memphis over G League

Photo credit: 247Sports

Top-rated prospect Mikey Williams announced Saturday he will play for Memphis at the next level, per Clayton Collier of ABC 24 Memphis.

Williams will be joined by four-star JJ Taylor, who also announced his commitment to play for the Tigers on Saturday.

Williams, a combo guard, is considered a 4-star recruit and rated the No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Williams has also gained plenty of attention for his social media presence, with millions of followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The prep star was the first high school player ever to earn a sneaker deal with a global footwear company when he signed with Puma, per Nick DePaula of ESPN.

"His talent on the court and his ability to connect with young athletes and fans alike will help drive hoops culture forward and inspire the next generation of athletes," Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing at Puma, said in a statement.

Williams' on-court play should not be overlooked as an elite scorer who can attack the basket or make shots from the perimeter. The 6'2" guard has turned heads nationally since his freshman season:

It got the attention of all the top programs in the country, although he kept his options open during the recruiting process.

Williams ended up selecting Memphis as he tries to put himself on track to playing in the NBA.

The school can help prepare him for the NBA as he looks to reach expectations as a top draft pick. In the meantime, he should be a high-level contributor as soon as he steps on to campus and likely a go-to offensive option during his freshman season.