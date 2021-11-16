Trent Brown Says He 'Almost Died' Because of IV Mishap with Raiders in 2020

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown considered retirement after his IV mishap nearly killed him during the 2020 season when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to MassLive's Chris Mason.

“To pass out and almost go into cardiac arrest was crazy,” Brown said. “I almost died, so it was scary. I was in Cleveland by myself in the hospital for a few days.”

He added: “I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retirement. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it.”

The incident occurred before the Raiders' game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 1, 2020. The mishap with his pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream, and he had to be rushed to the hospital.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr described the incident while speaking with reporters after that game.

"All of a sudden, we come in and they're wheeling him out, and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on?' It was crazy, and so we prayed," Carr said. "As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I'm sure they were scared to death."

The 28-year-old also said he didn't begin feeling fully recovered until eight months later.

The Patriots acquired Brown in March for a 2022 fifth-round pick. He spent the 2018 campaign in New England before joining the Raiders in 2019.

Brown has only appeared in two games for the Patriots this season. He injured his calf during a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and didn't return until Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. The Georgia native played 69 percent of New England's offensive snaps against the Browns and 26 percent of special teams snaps.

Brown's presence on the offensive line made a significant difference Sunday against Cleveland as Patriots running backs rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 win. If New England wants to continue being successful on the ground, it'll be important Brown steals healthy.

The Patriots are 6-4 on the season entering Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.