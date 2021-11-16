Duke Star Paolo Banchero, Michael Savarino Facing Charges After DWI Arrests

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke forward Paolo Banchero and guard Michael Savarino are facing potential legal charges following an arrest by North Carolina Highway Patrol on Sunday morning.

According to the News & Observer's Steve Wiseman, Savarino was taken into custody for driving while impaired, while Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Wiseman provided a comment from Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski: "We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."

Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Knox told Wiseman that police pulled Savarino over for a stop sign violation. The 6'0" junior had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 after performing a Breathalyzer test.

Banchero arrived at Duke to great fanfare since he was the No. 2 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2021 class. The 6'10" forward dropped 22 points and seven rebounds in Duke's 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky to open the season.

Savarino is the grandson of Krzyzewski, and his mother, Debbie, is an assistant athletic director for the Blue Devils. He originally walked onto the team before earning a scholarship ahead of this season.

Duke (3-0) returns to action Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Gardner-Webb. It's unclear whether Banchero and Savarino will be available to play.

According to Wiseman, Banchero is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 8 and Savarino on Dec. 9.