Richard Sherman Out for Buccaneers vs. WFT After Suffering Pregame Calf Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled veteran cornerback Richard Sherman out for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football Team with a calf injury.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sherman suffered the injury during pregame warmups.

Dee Delaney stepped into the starting lineup at cornerback opposite Jamel Dean.

The Bucs have been beat up at cornerback this season, with Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Rashard Robinson all on injured reserve. That left them with Dean, Delaney and Pierre Desir on the outside against the Football Team.

Sherman, 33, has started three games for the Bucs this season and played in five, posting 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and one-time Super Bowl champion spent the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before a three-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

That included a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with the Niners, though Sherman played in just five games last season after he was limited by injuries. The Bucs signed him in late September.

"I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group," Sherman told reporters at the time of his signing. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win."

He also dealt with a hamstring injury in October that cost him two games.