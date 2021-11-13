Raptors' Fred VanVleet Fined $15K for Making 'Obscene Gesture' vs. 76ers

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The NBA announced that Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $15,000 for an "obscene gesture" made during the tail end of his team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The ex-Wichita State star hit a big three-point bucket to give him 32 points and provide the Raps with a 113-109 edge over the host 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

VanVleet then did the popular "Sam Cassell Dance" to celebrate. He just so happened to do this in front of its creator, ex-NBA guard and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell, who was there to witness it firsthand.

Toronto ended up winning 115-109 and moved to 7-6 on the year after VanVleet's big game and shot. The 76ers fell to 8-5.