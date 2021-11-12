Blazers President Chris McGowan Resigning amid Neil Olshey Investigation

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid the investigation into general manager Neil Olshey, the Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday president Chris McGowan is resigning effective Nov. 26.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported the news.

Dewayne Hankins, who has been with Portland for nine seasons, will be promoted to team president after serving as executive vice president for the past two years.

The Blazers announced on Nov. 6 they have hired an independent law firm to conduct an investigation into allegations of a toxic and hostile workplace under Olshey.

According to Haynes, Trail Blazers employees alleged Olshey created an "environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics."

Haynes reported the following day that the investigation "has been extended" to "interviewing individuals outside of personnel at the practice facility and including former and current employees."

It's unclear if the Blazers are allowing Olshey to continue in his responsibilities as general manager while the investigation is taking place. The 56-year-old is in his 10th season with the organization after previously working in the Los Angeles Clippers' front office.

McGowan was named Portland's team president in October 2012, four months after Olshey was hired.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Trail Blazers have made the postseason in each of the past eight years. They are currently 5-7 through the first 12 games of the 2021-22 season.