Woj: John Wall Has ‘No Plans’ to Play for Rockets This Season; May Sit Out All Year

Jamie Schwaberow

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to take the floor this season, and that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during Wednesday's NBA Countdown that Wall might not play at all this season.

"There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets, and it's becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive," Wojnarowski said.

After signing a four-year contract extension worth $170 million with the Washington Wizards in 2017, Wall is owed $91.7 million over the next two seasons. He has a player option worth $47.4 million for the 2022-23 season, and those numbers have made teams hesitant to trade for the 31-year-old veteran.

"Any team that would potentially trade for him would want him to decline that option," Wojnarowski said. "Well, he's not doing that, he's not giving that money back."

Wojnarowski noted that the other route towards free agency for Wall would be a contract buyout, but he has shown no interest in that and neither have the Rockets.

Wall was traded to Houston last season in a deal for Russell Westbrook. The five-time All-Star averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games.

At one point, Wall was one of the most explosive point guards in the league. But injuries have limited him 113 games over the last four seasons. He missed all of 2019-20 with a torn Achilles.

The Rockets are currently in a rebuild and have handed the reins to 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, who is 19, and 21-year-old third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. Wojnarowski reiterated that Houston's commitment to its young players makes it unlikely that Wall will see the floor this year.

"He sits for now as the Rockets rebuild, play their young guys, and John Wall might not play at all this season," he said.

The Rockets entered Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons riding an eight-game losing streak, giving them a 1-9 record.