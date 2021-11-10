Former Titans WR Josh Reynolds Claimed by Lions off Waivers

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The Detroit Lions claimed former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds on waivers Wednesday.

Reynolds was waived by the Titans on Tuesday. He recorded 10 receptions for 90 yards in five games with the team.

The Lions have perhaps the NFL's worst receiving corps. No wideout has recorded more than 334 yards through the air, with tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift getting a majority of the targets from Jared Goff.

Reynolds and Goff spent four years as teammates with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-20. The pair connected 52 times for 618 yards and two touchdowns last season, with Reynolds blasting his previous career highs in receptions and yardage.

Detroit ranks at or near the bottom in every major offensive category, so any infusion of talent into the wide receiver room could help. Reynolds' chemistry with Goff should allow him to step in quickly and make far more of an impact than he did during his brief stint in Tennessee.