Trevor Keels, Paolo Banchero Lead No. 9 Duke to Opening Win vs. No. 10 Kentucky

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils started off the season with a 79-71 win over the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden in the 11th annual Champions Classic on Tuesday.

Trevor Keels had 25 points to lead the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero added 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats start the season 0-1 for the first time since 2018-19, also losing their season-opener to Duke that year. Oscar Tshiebwe had a team-high 17 points and 19 rebounds.

It was the first game of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell season. The Wildcats still lead the all-time series 12-11, but he can take comfort in the fact that he won his potential final battle of the Blue Bloods.

Notable Player Stats

G Trevor Keels, Duke: 25 points

F Paolo Banhcero, Duke: 22 points, 7 rebounds

F Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: 17 points, 19 rebounds

G Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky: 16 points, 10 assists

Duke Uncovers Gem In Trevor Keels

A likely top-five pick in next year's NBA Draft, Banchero is the freshman who commands the headlines for Duke. Banchero looked as-advertised for as long as he was on the floor, but Keels might be the catalyst to the Blue Devils' success this season.

The 6'4" combo guard knows how to use his size to his advantage on both ends of the court. Keels is a hounding defender and a relentless rim attacker. He helped Duke build a double-digit lead in the second half when Banchero exited the game due to cramps.

Keels scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half. He proved that he can be a go-to option for Duke while Banchero was on the bench. The 18-year-old also set the tone by getting to the free throw line often. The Blue Devils shot 23 free throws compared to just seven attempts by the Wildcats.

If the Blue Devils hope to be successful this season, someone else will have to emerge as a consistent secondary scorer alongside Banchero. Duke looks to have found just that in Keels. If he continues to take advantage of his size, Keels will have a highly productive freshman season.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe Doesn't Get Enough Support

Tshiebwe was the engine that made Kentucky go Tuesday. His presence on the floor proved key as the Wildcats fell behind while he was on the bench with foul trouble. But once he got back onto the floor, he helped Kentucky make a comeback thanks to his activity inside on both ends.

But Tshiebwe couldn't do it all himself. When he went on the bench again in the second half, the Wildcats fell behind by double digits. Tshiebwe re-entered the game and helped Kentucky once again cut into the lead.

Sahvir Wheeler started off hot with 12 points and five assists in the first half, but he scored only four points and had five assists in the second half while finishing with seven turnovers. Tshiebwe and Wheeler were the only players to score in double figures on Monday.

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington struggled Tuesday, scoring nine points on 3-for-14 shooting. He looked to be pressing and made typical freshman mistakes all night, and the Wildcats will need him to mature quickly.

Kentucky is more of a veteran-laden team this year than in previous seasons. Tshiebwe and Wheeler are both juniors, and they look to be the team's top options to start the season. But the Wildcats will need someone else to produce consistently if they hope to make it back to the NCAA tournament.

What's Next?

The Blue Devils will be back in action at home Friday against Army for the school's Veterans Day Weekend Showcase. The Wildcats will look to bounce back in the Kentucky Classic on Friday against Robert Morris in Lexington.