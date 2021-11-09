Conor McGregor Tweets He's Willing to Fight UFC's Michael Chandler 'At Some Stage'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Chandler lost his UFC 268 matchup with Justin Gaethje in a three-round instant classic, but he may have bagged another high-profile opponent in the process.

Conor McGregor said on Twitter he would be willing to fight Chandler in the future after Chandler posted a doctored photo of the two having a staredown:

Despite McGregor being just 1-3 in his last four fights, he remains one of the biggest draws in the sport. He hasn't fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in a loss (stoppage) against Dustin Poirier, which completed the trilogy between the two fighters. Poirier won two fights in a row against McGregor.

As for Chandler, he's now gone 1-2 in the UFC after a lengthy career with Bellator, beating Dan Hooker before losses to Charles Oliveira and Gaethje. His fight against Oliveira was for the vacant UFC Lightweight championship, and he nearly finished him in the first round before being TKO'd in the second.