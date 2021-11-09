Miro Talks Facing Bryan Danielson at Full Gear, 'Redeemer' Moniker, More in B/R AMA

Photo credit: AEW

Leading up to his huge match against Bryan Danielson at Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Miro took part in an AMA session with the Bleacher Report.

Miro discussed the importance of his match against Danielson, which is the finals of the AEW World Championship eliminator tournament. The winner will go on to challenge the winner of the AEW World title match between Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at a later date.

The former TNT champion also fielded questions about his "Redeemer" character, his wife, former WWE Superstar Lana (C.J. Perry), eventually joining him in AEW and his time in WWE as Rusev, among other subjects.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

@BR_Westling How does it feel to go up against Bryan Danielson in the World Title Eliminator Finals?

It's nothing personal. That's how I feel. Bryan, he's got many fans over the world, but to me he's nothing. He's just standing between me and my wife and this is my way home -- going through him.

It's going to be very exciting for the people. God's gonna have a choice and it's me or him. I have a current ongoing feud with God, which is the most important feud there is. And Bryan is going to be just a casualty along the way.

I think he's an obstacle. I've got a lot more to lose here. The road home is clear. I have to go through all these guys so I can bust their heads open to get to my wife and to put the world title under my crown.

I'm gonna beat him so bad he's going to bleed all over the ring and I'm gonna be the world champion at the end of the day.

@Just_In_Time Describe AEW's Full Gear card in one word. What is it and why?

Miro's pay-per-view. This is my destiny. It's my time. I've been saying this for so many months now. It's destiny. God is trying to make a choice now. It's not because he wants to make a choice now. It's because he has to.

@ASnyder501 Who on the AEW roster needs to be redeemed the most?

Myself. I said it before all of my promos. I need to redeem myself and that's why I need to win this tournament. I want to go home to my wife and be happy and provide for her. To do that, I'll be able to go home and be happy.

@JDP1019 I have a friend who doesn't believe you're god's favorite champion. How do I convince him?

Tell him to pray to god and stay silent for 30 minutes. Just listen to God and he'll give you the answers. That's how you get the most sincere answers. Be careful when you question god.

@GovernorChungus Was it your idea on the moniker 'The Redeemer'? What's the back story?

You can only poke the bear so much. I was made to dance and sing. None of these identities were me and I had to become me and redeem myself. And I just love god. I was born on Christmas. This was just the way to go for me.

@Brendan71 Was there a match or wrestler(s) you saw growing up that specifically hooked you into wanting to do this in the future?

Hulk Hogan, age of 6.

@BlessedBobbyB Which AEW superstar do you look forward to wrestling the most?

I don't think I'm concerned with anyone in particular. The only thing I see right now is beating Bryan. I don't care who it is. Once I win this Saturday, that champion is going to go down under my ground, my feet.

@Booyaka When will we see CJ in AEW alongside you?

When the time is right.

@Dashbordarmy What has been your favorite AEW match so far?

All of the matches have been great. I've been in WWE for so long and all of these guys I'm wrestling now are for the first time. Every time I step in the ring, it's brand new. I'm always excited because I'm going to hit someone hard, bust them up and win.

@McGiilll Have you ever considered using another finishing move besides the thrust kick or game ovaa?

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. I've won so many matches with the kick. You win by hitting someone hard, not by flying around the ring and looking all pretty with jumps and flips. Keep it stiff.

@RyanFisher1998 Do you miss the Rusev character?

Rusev is just me. I stand for myself. I believed then that I represented the Russians, my country. All of these other guys are fighting for B.S. I'm fighting for me. Whether it worked or not, it is what it is.

@Beersnake99 Do you like living in Nashville?

I love Nashville. I haven't been in a while because I'm busy but I love it.

@Th3Prince Love that you are a Clippers fan and a basketball fan in general. When did you become a Clips fan and who are some of your favorite players?

I'm a big Shaq fan. I've followed him since the Orlando days. I just moved on and became a Miami fan. Then, I was living in LA. I went to watch Clippers-Miami, then Clippers-Phoenix because that's where Shaq was. At that point, I decided to keep watching the Clippers. Around 2007, I became a fresh Clippers fan. It was unbelievable to see Lob City. That was one of my best times watching sports. I can't beat myself up too much about who wins because it's not my game.

@IamTheGreat31 Assuming the latest crop of WWE releases are coming your way into AEW in the near future, who are you most looking forward to facing and why?

Nia Jax. She drove my wife through some tables and I feel like I need to get her back.

@A20gtx Who would you put on your Mt. Rushmore of wrestling?

Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Me, and my wife (CJ.).