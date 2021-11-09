No. 1 Recruit Shaedon Sharpe Enrolls at Kentucky Early, Will Redshirt 2021 CBB Season

Source: 247Sports

Kentucky commit Shaedon Sharpe is getting an early start on his college career.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class announced on Twitter he will enroll at Kentucky in January:

Sharpe told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that the plan is to redshirt this season before playing for the Wildcats next year.

"I'm going to report down there after Christmas," he said. "I'm going to redshirt. I just want to get a head start on college basketball and train with older, bigger, stronger and better players."

Sharpe didn't shut the door on playing during the 2021-22 campaign.

"I'll do whatever the team needs," he said, "but 100 percent I will be at Kentucky to play next season."

Eric Bossi, 247Sports' national basketball director, compared the 5-star recruit's game to that of Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls:

"Over the last year, Sharpe has improved tremendously as a ball handler, pull-up jump shooter and shot maker from beyond the three point line. The improved ball handling has allowed him to be much more creative as a scorer and playmaker for others. Sharpe has long arms, moves well laterally and has all of the tools to develop into a player who is just as disruptive on the defensive end of the floor as he is on offense."

The 6'5", 185-pound shooting guard announced in September he was committing to the Wildcats. His only official visits during the recruiting process were to Kentucky and Arizona, though he had scholarship offers from Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and others. The Canadian attended Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.

While Kentucky head coach John Calipari is renowned for his recruiting skills, ESPN's Jonathan Givony noted Sharpe became the program's first top-five commitment since Bam Adebayo in 2016.

The Wildcats open the 2021-22 season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. Their first game is Tuesday against No. 9 Duke at Madison Square Garden in the State Farm Champions Classic.