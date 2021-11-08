Steelers' Najee Harris Helps Renovate Homeless Shelter Where His Family Once Lived

AP Photo/David Richard

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris has burst onto the scene this year, but what he's done off the field has been even more impressive.

Harris has been helping renovate a homeless shelter he and his family spent time in during his childhood. The first thing he wanted to replace at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP) in California was the carpet, something he noticed had been worn down over the course of more than 20 years.

"Thanks to a partnership between his foundation and Lowe's, Harris helped GRIP replace the carpet with a dark hardwood tile throughout the 12,000-square-foot, two-story building," ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported.

The carpet was not the only renovation the 23-year-old helped with, though.

"The additions included new appliances, a computer, a grill, a rock wall, a playground, landscaping, pavers in the parking lot and a fresh coat of light blue-gray paint that looks almost iridescent when the light catches it," Pryor said.

Harris has been productive through the first seven games of his career, totaling 479 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding 37 receptions, 273 receiving yards and two more scores.

The Steelers will face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.