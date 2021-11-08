Odell Beckham Jr. to Saints is 'Impossible,' Says Sean Payton amid Rumors

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says the team's cap situation will make it "impossible" to claim Odell Beckham Jr. on waivers.

“The claiming deadline is today. No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space,” Payton told reporters. “And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news.”

The Browns waived Beckham on Monday, putting him on waivers through 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He is owed $7.5 million for the remainder of the 2021 season if he's claimed.

