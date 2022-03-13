Report: Seahawks View Drew Lock as Viable QB1 Option amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Drew Lock could be the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback in 2022 after being part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos sent five draft picks and three players to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-rounder, but Lock was an essential part of the deal.

"I'm told the team did not consider Lock a throw-in in the Wilson trade, but rather a viable fallback option," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

This comes despite the Seahawks being considered a potential landing spot for Deshaun Watson, per Mike Jones of USA Today.

Lock spent the 2021 season backing up Teddy Bridgewater after losing the preseason battle to the player acquired for a sixth-round pick in the previous offseason.

While Bridgewater led the Broncos to a 7-7 record as a starter, the team lost all three of Lock's starts. In six total appearances, Lock totaled 787 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and an 80.4 rating.

According to Fowler, those in Seattle put some of the blame on Broncos coach Vic Fangio and "a revolving door of offensive coordinators."

Neither Rich Scangarello nor Pat Shurmur were able to help Lock reach his potential in his three years in the NFL.

The 25-year-old made 13 starts in 2020 but finished with just 16 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions, averaging 225.6 passing yards per game. His 75.4 quarterback rating was 32nd out of 35 qualified players that year.

The 2019 second-round pick will hope a fresh start will give him a chance to reach his potential.

Lock showcased an excellent skill set during his college career at Missouri, and his strong arm was on display often in Denver:

The 6'4", 228-pound passer has great size for the position and also showcased his mobility at times with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2020. If he can cut down on the turnovers, he could be a quality starter in the NFL.

Seattle could provide an opportunity for Lock to prove himself in 2022.